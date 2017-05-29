Former resident honored by University of Georgia | News | The Press and Standard

Former Walterboro resident Mack R. Cain, RLA LEED AP, was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Medal by the University of Georgia College of Environment and Design at its annual alumni event on April 21.

Cain, a 1975 graduate of UGA College of Environment and Design in Athens, Ga., started his career as a landscape architect with Robert Marvin and Associates in Walterboro, where he rose to vice president. He left in 1991 to join an international firm to work on design of the 1996 Olympic venues.

He has practiced landscape architecture and planning for over 40 years, winning numerous awards for his work, including two given to him personally by the first lady at the White House. He has completed projects throughout the U.S. and Europe, Africa, China and the Caribbean.

He recently started a new design group in Atlanta, Mack Cain Design Studio. Some of his current commissions include a mountain bike course in Hong Kong, relocation of the Cyclorama, and the memorial plaza for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the state capitol grounds.

Cain and his wife, Jerene, live in Buford, Ga., near their three sons and five grandchildren.