Food distribution Tuesday on Washington Street | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 21, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 18, 2017 at 9:58 am
Food will be given away Tuesday May 23 starting at 1 p.m. at the Lowcountry Community Action Agency, 319 E. Washington St.
