Florida man killed in I-95 crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:21 am

A two-vehicle accident on the rain-slick lanes of I-95 claimed the life of a Florida man the morning of April 30.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Woodrow Sutton, 72, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 49-mile marker.

Harvey said a cause of death is pending an autopsy at the forsenic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the drivers of a pickup truck and a car collided on the roadway April 30 at approximately 9:45 a.m.

After colliding, the car slid off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree, trapping Sutton. When paramedics checked on the driver, they determined he had no pulse and was not breathing. The coroner’s office was notified of the traffic fatality and responded to the scene.

Sutton’s wife, seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle, received only minor injuries and was transported to Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

Safety forces credit the quick reflexes of a Florida tractor-trailer driver with saving the lives of the three occupants of the pickup truck.

The impact from the initial accident caused the pickup truck to spin out of control and come to rest sideways across both northbound lanes.

The driver of the tractor-trailer traveling behind the wrecked vehicles, was able to quickly slam on his brakes and maneuver sideways, moves that enabled him to stop his rig a few feet from the driver’s door of the disabled pickup truck.

The three people inside the pickup, all Florida residents, were able to escape injury.

Although the truck driver was able to avoid striking the disabled vehicle, his truck was damaged when a second pickup truck slammed into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

About five feet of that truck went under the back of the trailer, trapping the male driver of the second pickup truck inside his vehicle.

The driver, an Alabama resident, was conscious but had sustained serious injuries.

A medical helicopter was requested, but declined the flight due to poor weather conditions.

Firefighter-Paramedics removed debris from the passenger side of the pickup truck and were able to enter the vehicle. Access to the patient was limited, but patient care was initiated while other crewmembers began using hydraulic tools to remove the driver’s door. Crews had the tractor-trailer driver carefully pull the truck forward about three feet to provide room for the rescuers to push the dash forward and off the patient.

After being freed, the pickup truck driver was transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Northbound traffic on I-95 was stopped in the area of the accident for over two hours.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.