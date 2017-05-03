Flood warning continues for Edisto River near Givhans | News | The Press and Standard

National Weather Service



THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE EDISTO RIVER NEAR GIVHANS FERRY. * AT 9 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 11.0 FEET, WEEKS LANDING IN CANADYS IS NOT ACCESSIBLE.