Flood warning continues for Edisto River near Givhans | News | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | May 3, 2017 10:36 am
-
- National Weather Service
-
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE EDISTO RIVER NEAR GIVHANS FERRY. * AT 9 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 11.0 FEET, WEEKS LANDING IN CANADYS IS NOT ACCESSIBLE.
