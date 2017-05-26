Fire destroys Yemassee home | News | The Press and Standard

Two women were left homeless when fire swept through their home the afternoon of May 24.

Calls resulted in the Hampton County Fire Rescue, Hampton County EMS and the Yemassee Police Department being sent to the home at 3 Oak Plaza Drive on May 24 at 3 p.m., reports Yemassee Police Department Public Information Officer Matthew Garnes.

Yemassee Police Department officers arriving on the scene found the single-wide mobile home ablaze.

Fire crews battled the blaze and were able to get the fire under control with the assistance of the Sheldon Township Fire District, brought to the scene through a mutual aid call.

Garnes reports that the house has been deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported and the fire has not been deemed suspicious.