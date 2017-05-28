Everyone wants and needs to be loved | Faith | The Press and Standard

Love comes to us in so many ways, but we have to be wise enough to know what real love is.

Many of us have fallen in love at some given point and time, only to find out that it was not genuine, and it was never meant to be. The problem is that some of us chase after what we think is love, and that is how we get hurt.

Love is not meant to be chased. If it is real, it will present itself before you and will be the right thing for you. Love is not always just about a relationship between a man and a woman. Love can be about someone being there for you at your lowest point to see you through or just to give you an encouraging word to go on. Everyone needs and wants to be loved; however, make sure that when what appears to be love comes your way, you can discern if it is genuine. If a situation turns out to be bad for you, it was never love in the first place.

I Corinthians 13:4-8 (ESV) is one of the best definitions that I have ever read and witnessed about love: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away.” Sometimes, there are those of us who get hurt because we so desperately want to be loved that we fail to wait on the Lord to send that love to us. When you chase after what you think is love, it is never going to work out, no matter what the situation.

The Word has an abundance of verses about love. Don’t hesitate to read, understand, and live by them. First of all, you must have a “love-life with God” in order to have one with yourself or anyone else. Christ said in John 14:21 (ESV), “Whoever has my commandments and keeps them, he it is who loves me. And he who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and manifest myself to him.”

Then you must love yourself as well as others. According to Mark 12:31 (ESV): “The second is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” Further, 1 John 4:11 (ESV) affirms, “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.”

When we love our fellow man as we ought, nothing is expected in return, for we are doing the will of God. As you continue to think about this topic of love this week and in the days ahead, ponder these five heartwarming short stories about love, taken from “60 Tiny Love Stories to Make You Smile” by Marc Chernoff.

“Today, I walked my daughter down the aisle. Ten years ago I pulled a 14-year-old boy out of his mom’s fire-engulfed SUV after a serious accident. Doctors initially said he would never walk again. My daughter came with me several times to visit him at the hospital. Then she started going on her own. Today, [I saw him] him defy the odds and smile widely, standing on his own two feet at the altar, as he placed a ring on my daughter’s finger.

“Today, I told my 18-year-old grandson that nobody asked me to prom when I was in high school, so I didn’t attend. He showed up at my house this evening dressed in a tuxedo and took me as his date to his prom.

“Today, I operated on a little girl. She needed O- blood. We didn’t have any, but her twin brother has O- blood. I explained to him that it was a matter of life and death. He sat quietly for a moment, and then said goodbye to his parents. I didn’t think anything of it until after we took his blood and he asked, ‘So when will I die?’ He thought he was giving his life for hers. Thankfully, they’ll both be fine.

“Today, I re-read the suicide letter I wrote on the afternoon of Sept. 2, 1996, about two minutes before my girlfriend showed up at my door and told me, ‘I’m pregnant.’ Suddenly I felt I had a reason to live. Today she’s my wife. We’ve been happily married for 14 years. And my daughter, who is almost 15 now, has two younger brothers. I re-read my suicide letter from time to time as a reminder to be thankful — I am thankful I got a second chance at life and love.

“Today, my sister and I were in a bad car accident. My sister is Mrs. Popular at school — she knows everyone. I’m a bit of an introvert — I hangout with the same [two] girls all the time. My sister immediately posted a comment on Facebook about our accident. And while all her friends were commenting, my [two] friends showed up independently at the scene of the accident before the paramedics arrived.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)