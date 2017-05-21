Drowning under investigation | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 21, 2017 3:17 pm
The investigation continues into a drowning at the Colleton
State Park this morning.
Today at approximately 11:40 a.m., a call to the county’s emergency
dispatch center sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,
Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Department of Natural
Resource officers to the state park.
The caller reported that a male went under the water in the Edisto
River at the state park and no one had seen him resurface.
The 16-year-old male was located at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmed
deceased by medical personnel on scene.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the
scene.
