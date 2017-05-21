Drowning under investigation | News | The Press and Standard

The investigation continues into a drowning at the Colleton

State Park .

at approximately 11:40 a.m., a call to the county’s emergency

dispatch center sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Department of Natural

Resource officers to the state park.

The caller reported that a male went under the water in the Edisto

River at the state park and no one had seen him resurface.

The 16-year-old male was located at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmed

deceased by medical personnel on scene.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the

scene.