Downtown Memorial Day ceremony Monday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 12:32 pm

The annual Memorial Day Celebration will be held Monday May 29 at 9 a.m. at the downtown waterfall plaza on Washington Street. Keynote speaker will be Maj. Lionel Blackman Sr., USMC (Ret.)

Major Blackman is from Mansura, La., and received a bachelor of science in business management in December of 1990 from Southern University in Baton Rouge. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in April of 1993, graduating from recruit training at MCRD San Diego, in July 1993. He attended several schools in avionics before obtaining the MOS (6462) intermediate level technician for the F/A18 Hornets. He was promoted to the rank of E5 Sergeant in July 1996. He completed his master’s degree in business administration in July 1997 at Webster University in St. Louis, Mo.

He was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 1998. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps on Aug. 14, 1998. He completed The Basic School in Quantico, Va., in April 1999. In June 1999 after graduating from the financial management officer course at Camp Johnson, N.C., Second Lt. Blackman joined Marine Corps Logistic Base in Albany, Ga., where he served as the finance officer.

In August 2000 he was promoted to first lieutenant. He received orders in June of 2001, to then Third Force Service Support Group Okinawa, Japan. He was assigned as the service company commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion and served in this capacity until August 2002, where he was reassigned as the deputy disbursing officer. In December 2002 he was promoted to the rank of captain and served as the deputy disbursing officer until June 2003.

In June of 2003, Capt. Blackman received orders to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. He served as a series commander for Alpha Company at the First Recruit Training Battalion until August of 2004. He also served as the company commander Bravo Company at the First Recruit Training Battalion from June 2006 until June 2007.

In June of 2007 Capt. Blackman was assigned to the Second Marine Expeditionary Force at the Comptroller Section as the budget officer in Camp Lejeune, NC. Capt. Blackman was deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan, where he served as the deputy resource management 0fficer for the 82nd Airborne Division from October 2007 to May 2008. He redeployed back to Second Marine Expeditionary Force in Helmand, Providence, from March 2009 until August 2009 where he served as the comptroller.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 93 building, 1852 N. Jefferies Blvd. The event is sponsored by the Colleton County Veterans Council.