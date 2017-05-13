DeWitt named to North-South All-Star team | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School senior Lauren DeWitt has been selected to participate on the North-South All-Star Softball team June 13-15 at USC Aiken. DeWitt, a pitcher and third baseman, was a five-year varsity starter for the Lady Cougar Softball program and hit nine homeruns in her senior season.

“Lauren is very deserving of this honor,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “No one, to my knowledge, in the history of this program has worked harder. She is the perfect example of someone who had a dream and did the work to achieve it. I am very glad she was on our team.”

DeWitt maintains a 3.94 GPA and is currently ranked at No. 36 in her class. She is a Cougar New Tech Ambassador, serves on the Cougar New Tech Advisory Council and as a Cougar Mentor for CCHS. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Young Agents of Change.

Her athletic awards include: All-Lowcountry Honorable Mention (2015), All-Region (2015), Max Prep Player of the week (March 13, 2015 and April 7, 2015), Offensive Player of Year (2015) and was named to the High School Sports Report Top Players to Watch List (2014, 2015, 2016).

Lauren is the daughter of Chad and Tabatha Lynn DeWitt of Green Pond. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for the College of Charleston Cougars, where she plans to major in marine biology.