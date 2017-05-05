Damage from storm thankfully minor | News | The Press and Standard

Last night’s storm brought down limbs and trees, but no injuries were reported and damage was thankfully minor.

Williams Bros. Trucking next to Walmart received damage with winds blowing over trucks and scattering debris. The area along Jones Swamp had numerous trees down, one on a power line.

The area around McLeod Road also had trees down, including extensive damage to the fence surrounding the polo grounds. Another house on McLeod Road had small trees down in the yard.

One home near Cracker Barrel was the only house reporting damage, losing a portion of its roof with several windows broken and a limb through the siding on the front of the house.

A number of large trees were also down on Mt. Carmel Road at the entrance to Live Oak Stables.

The Colleton County Emergency Agency will determine whether or not the damage was caused by a tornado. They have not responded at this time.