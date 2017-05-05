Cyclists introduce Forest Hills students to their sport | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:25 am

When Daniel Holloway of the Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team called for a volunteer the morning of April 26, a forest of Forest Hills Elementary School fourth-grade hands flew into the air.

Holloway, heading the cycling team’s visit to area schools proceeding that afternoon and evening’s Walterboro Criterium, chose Xavier Aiken from the hand raisers.

Holloway, discussing bicycling safety, slid a cycling helmet on Aiken’s head and led him to a bright red bicycle leaning against a light post.

Aiken climbed on and, with Holloway offering a helping hand, Aiken was off.

Another member of the cycling team took off with Aiken on a ride around the circular driveway at the front of the school. Aiken challenged the professional rider for the lead in the circular path. After another lap, Aiken dismounted and went back to join his classmates.

After a question and answer session, the students went back to class and the cycling team moved on.