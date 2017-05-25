Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Stolen motorcycle brings charge

A Round O man was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle after a motorcycle reported stolen in Broward County, Fla., was allegedly found in the man’s yard.

Someone allegedly reported that the resident had been bragging that he was in possession of a stolen black 2015 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle valued at $12,000.

A deputy arriving at the home on Gloversville Lane in Round O found the motorcycle in the yard. The resident said that someone had dropped it off at his home two days ago and that he had not driven it.

The deputy reportedly checked the motorcycle and found the engine warm. Then the man reportedly said that he had started the motorcycle up but had not driven it. As the conversation continued, the resident then reportedly admitted to riding it to Walterboro. He then reportedly admitted to riding it several times.

The deputy then asked about the ignition being punched, and the man reportedly said he thought that was suspicious.

The incident led to the arrest of Joshua S. Ross, 22, of 157 Gloversville Road, Round O, on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Trucker arrested on theft charge

The Walterboro Police Department was called to the Hampton Inn construction site at 129 Cane Branch Road the morning of May 19 to investigate the theft of tools and supplies from the building site.

After arriving at the scene, the officer was informed some of the stolen items appeared to be hidden underneath a tractor-trailer parked at the nearby Cracker Barrel restaurant.

When the security camera video of the restaurant’s parking lot was viewed, it allegedly showed the truck driver placing tools in his tractor.

After allegedly receiving permission to search the tractor, city officers reportedly recovered stolen tools and supplies from the sleeping area of the tractor and a storage area on the exterior of the truck.

The man had allegedly stolen items worth several thousand dollars from four different companies working on the new motel.

The investigation led to the arrest of the truck driver, Michael Williams, 30, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., on a charge of grand larceny.

Slow pursuit produces several charges

A caller contacted the Colleton County Dispatch Center May 21 at around 12:30 a.m., reporting an intoxicated driver was on Sniders Highway driving towards Walterboro.

A deputy patrolling the area reportedly spotted the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Sniders Highway and Cypress Pond Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver kept going, but the pursuit never topped 40 miles an hour with the man reportedly driving erratically. The driver pulled over on Sniders Highway near the I-95 interchange but he reportedly refused to exit his vehicle or show his hands.

After another deputy and a patrol officer from Walterboro Police Department arrived, the man was removed from the vehicle. The driver reportedly was too drunk to complete a breath test.

The incident resulted in the driver, Jorge Perez, 51, of 171 Lemon St., Walterboro, being taken into custody on a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, driving while intoxicated, having an open container of alcohol and failure to have a driver’s license in his possession.

Traffic stop results in drug charges

A Walterboro Police Department officer working routine patrol near the intersection of South Jefferies Boulevard and Old Beach Place Road May 21 at 3:35 p.m. reportedly spotting a speeding car and pulled the driver over.

When the officer approached the car, he reportedly smelled the aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicle. That led to a search of the vehicle and the alleged recovery of a box containing 58 mushroom spores, a bag of what appeared to be marijuana, a marijuana grinder and two bottles of hash oil.

The discovery led to the arrest of the driver, Lucien T. Corsini, 23, of Newberry, on charges of possession of a hallucinogen, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.

Vehicle stolen

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Carlisle Lane in Cottageville May 20 at 11 a.m. after the resident discovered that her vehicle had disappeared.

The vehicle, a green 2006 Jeep Commander, was gone from the yard.