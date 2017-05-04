Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 10:56 am

Gunman sought

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the Cottageville area Saturday.

When officers arrived on Carlisle Lane to investigate, the victim said he had been engaged in a dispute with the suspect while they were at a Cottageville area business earlier in the day.

After the incident, the man said he went home and a short time later, the suspect parked his motor vehicle at the end of the road, exited his vehicle and began running towards the man, firing a hand gun inside a plastic bag.

Then the suspect returned to his vehicle and fled.

After deputies were told the man’s identity, an officer acquainted with the suspect explained that the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor while he was out on bond in connection with another case.

Officers had the data from the ankle monitor checked which showed that the suspect had been on Carlisle Lane at the time of the shooting incident.

The read-out from the monitor also told them that the man had fled to Dorchester County after the shooting incident.

A search for spent shells was unproductive. Deputies reasoned that the man had a plastic bag around the handgun to catch the ejected shells.

Two arrested following chase

A police chase followed by a foot pursuit on the afternoon of April 28 resulted in the arrest of two men.

Members of the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the Wimberly’s Car Wash on Hampton Street in response to a call reporting a fight with the possibility of a firearm involved.

As a deputy arrived on the scene, he saw a city police officer preparing to make a felony traffic stop on a vehicle. A city police officer was approaching the stopped car when his cruiser, which apparently had not been placed in park, coasted into the suspect’s vehicle.

As the officer moved to his cruiser to secure it, the driver of other vehicle began to drive off, allegedly ignoring city officers’ attempts to have the driver stop.

Deputies and patrol officers gave chase as the driver attempted to flee. The chase went onto Francis Street and then entered Baracada Road.

On Baracada Road, one deputy attempted to turn his cruiser around to join the chase and collided with a city cruiser. Both vehicles stayed in the chase.

As the fleeing driver attempted to turn from Baracada Road to Bedon Road, the car went off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver and his passenger reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and began running toward the woods. Both men were taken into custody.

One of the men asked for medical attention, telling the officers he was overheated. He was transported to the Colleton Medical Center for an examination.

Officers searched the area for a firearm without success.

The driver, Pierre Morgan, 27, of Taylor Street in Walterboro was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a blue light and driving while under suspension.

His passenger, Deandre Morgan, 25, of Newark, N.J., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after he was released from the hospital.

A well-prepared thief

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a business on Weiss Lane in Green Pond April 26 at 2:21 p.m. to investigate a motor vehicle theft.

The man reported that someone had taken his white 2008 GMC Sierra 1500, worth $5,000, from his place of business.

The man said the video from the security system showed a dark Honda SUV driving into to the parking lot and up to the man’s truck. A white male got out of the vehicle with a key in his hand, unlocked the man’s truck and drove off.

The victim said he had no idea where the suspect obtained a key and didn’t know how the thief knew where the truck would be.

Home damaged by errant gunshot

Members of the sheriff’s office were called to Peurifoy Road April 30 at about 12:45 p.m. by reports of gunfire.

They learned that an occupant of a gray Dodge Charger had been shooting at the occupants of a white Honda Accord.

Deputies found 10 spent shells on the roadway.

Shortly after the initial call, a Hampton Street resident called emergency dispatch to report his home, located approximately 50 feet from Peurifoy Road, had been hit by a bullet.

The bullet went through the glass in a rear door of the home and damaged furniture inside the residence.

A deputy patrolling the area spotted a Honda matching the description of one of the vehicles and pulled the vehicle over on a traffic violation on Pine Needle Road.

Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger exited the vehicle and began to walk into a yard where a family function was underway. As the deputy commanded him to return to the vehicle, those in the yard were telling him to leave.

He returned and was handcuffed. During a search, two handguns were reportedly found in his pocket.

While that was going on, the driver exited the car and was reportedly disposed of marijuana he had in his possession. He also was handcuffed.

The incident led to the arrest of the passenger, Tyshawn D. Frazier, 19, of Buffalo Lane in Walterboro on a charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The driver, Maurice L. Stephens, 24, of Community Avenue in Smoaks was arrested on charges of simple possession of marijuana, violation of a court order barring him from being in possession or near a firearm and driving while under suspension. The arrest marked the fifth time Stephens had been arrested for driving while on suspension.

Traffic stop produces charges

Employees of Belks at 389 Bells Highway contacted the Walterboro Police Department April 25 at 1:29 p.m. reporting a trespasser.

The employees said the man, who had previously been issued a no trespassing notice for the business, had just been in the store and left in a tan mini-van.

One officer went to the store to collect information and a second officer began searching for the vehicle.

He spotted the motor vehicle at North Jefferies Boulevard and Eddie Chasteen and pulled the driver over at Beeson Street and North Jefferies Boulevard.

The man said he had dropped a woman off at the store but had not been inside.

Meanwhile, the officer at the business spotted him on the store’s security video system.

The man was taken into custody on a trespassing charge. He refused to allow the officer to search his vehicle.

The officer had a drug-sniffing dog brought to the traffic stop to conduct an open-air search of the vehicle’s exterior. The dog reportedly gave indications that something narcotic was inside.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he reportedly found three hypodermic syringes in a compartment on the dashboard. One of the syringes contained a brown liquid that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Gary Dale Hickman, 49, of Walterboro on charges of trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.

Erratic driving results in drug charges

When E-911 dispatchers began to field calls about a man’s erratic driving nearly causing several accidents on Wichman Street April 30 about 11:15 a.m., an officer went looking for the subject.

He found the driver in the 700 block of Wichman Street and made contact. According to the officer’s incident report, the man allegedly was sweating profusely, had constricted pupils and appeared to nod off several times while talking to the officer.

The man was asked if there was anything illegal in the pickup he was driving. He reportedly said he didn’t know, because it wasn’t his vehicle.

A canine unit was called to the scene and an open-air search of the truck’s exterior resulted in the dog giving indications that there were drugs inside.

When the officer searched the truck, he reportedly found a bag of marijuana and another bag containing 10 packets of white powder that tested positive for heroin.

The incident led to the arrest of John H. Gerhold, 31, of Manning, on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, driving while under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Gun charges follow traffic stop

Two men were taken into custody on weapon and drug charges after being pulled over on Wichman Street shortly before 1 a.m. on April 30.

A Walterboro police office had spotted a car matching the description of a vehicle involved in an incident under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and made the traffic stop.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he reportedly found a small bag of marijuana and a pistol in the grove compartment. A computer check determined that the weapon had been reported stolen in Walterboro.

The discovery led to the arrest of James Pierce, 22, of Sheldon Court in Walterboro and Winston Smith, 23, of Witsell Street in Walterboro on charges of possession of a stolen handgun.

Work truck goes missing

The sheriff’s office was called to Bazzle Farm Lane the morning of April 30 to investigate a motor vehicle theft.

The man said when he woke up, he discovered that his work truck was gone.

Missing was a silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with an estimated value of $10,000.

Boat taken

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence on Jacksonboro Road in Round O the morning of April 28 after the resident found his fishing boat and a trolling motor worth approximately $2,500 had been taken from a shed on his property.

Drug charge added

A member of the Walterboro Police Department arrived at the Colleton County Detention Center the morning of April 28 to serve a prisoner a warrant on an intimidation charge.

While there, the officer was told by detention center personnel that when the subject was searched as part of the booking process, they reportedly discovered a bag of crack cocaine hidden on his person.

Leroy Sanders III, 32, of Walterboro now faces charges of trespassing and possession of crack cocaine.