CPA Athletics holds winter-spring awards | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:00 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy held its Winter-Spring Athletic Awards Ceremony last Tuesday May 23 in the gymnasium. The following awards were presented:

MS Boys Basketball: Most Valuable Player – Scott Fletcher; No Surrender – Tyler Johnson

MS Girls Basketball: Best Offense – Taylor Tomedolskey; Best Defense – Laura Barnes; No Surrender – Jordan Slocum

JV Boys Basketball: Best Offense – Will Dandridge; Best Defense – Dawson Sweat; No Surrender – Kyle Hooker

Varsity Boys Basketball: Best Offense – Josh Carter; Best Defense – Tanner Marsh; No Surrender – Nick Padgett

Varsity Girls Basketball: Best Offense – Penelope Tuten; Best Defense – Langley Harter; No Surrender – Meredith Ware

MS Baseball: Best Offense – Drew Murdaugh; Best Defense – Huiet Rowe; No Surrender – Will Brady

JV Baseball: Most Valuable Player – Jerred Griffith; No Surrender – Chance Palmer

Varsity Baseball: Most Valuable Player – Joshua Spooner; No Surrender – Chris Reeves; Best Offense – Lawson Griffith; Best Defense – Kyle Hooker

MS Softball: Best Offense – Rianna Bailey; Best Defense – Becca Martin; No Surrender – Mackenzie Pellum; Most Improved – Emma Kate Bell

JV Softball: Best Offense – Taylor Tomedolskey; Best Defense – Rachel Wright; No Surrender – Haley Bootle; Most Improved – Bailee Stanley

Varsity Softball: Best Offense – Weslin Jones; Best Defense – Meredith Ware; Co-No Surrender – Haley Wilson, Penelope Tuten; Coach’s Award – Pat Utsey; Most-Valuable Player – Anne Garrett Carter

Varsity Golf: Most Improved – Connor McMillan, Jacob Barrett; Co-Most Valuable Player – Jake Burttram, Josh Crosby

All-Region Honorable Mention Basketball: Penelope Tuten, Langley Harter, Anne Garrett Carter, Meredith Ware

All-Region Baseball: Joshua Spooner, Lawson Griffith, Chris Reeves

All-Region Softball: Anne Garrett Carter, Penelope Tuten, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Meredith Ware, Weslin Jones, Haley Wilson