County may trash trucks hauling solid waste to Dorchester | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:23 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Colleton County officials are interested in trashing their trucking operations in the Solid Waste Department.

The county’s Chief Financial Officer Jon Carpenter has been working with representatives of Waste Management to redraft an antiquated agreement concerning the disposal of the county’s municipal waste.

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said the current agreement goes back 35 years and is in four different documents. Those old documents, he added, reference consumer price index factors that do not exist any more.

“We have been pushing to scrap it and start over with a new, streamlined agreement,” Griffin said.

It is an effort, he added, that was attempted without success while county officials were working on the 2016-2017 fiscal year budget.

“We never could get comfortable with it then; now we are in agreement,” he offered.

A major change in the agreement will see the county turning over the transportation of the household waste from the county’s transfer station on Green Pond Highway to the Waste Management’s landfill in Dorchester County to Waste Management — a distance of approximately 36 miles one way.

Griffin said the workday following a weekend or a holiday can find the county making as many as five trips to the landfill with a 22-ton trailer, hauling waste from the Walterboro garbage collection program and the convenience centers.

Other days find the county making two or three trips.

Turning over the trash hauling to Waste Management would address a number of problems the county faces in handling it.

“We are having problems keeping Commercial Driving License drivers, as well as hiring CDL drivers in the Solid Waste Department,” Griffin said. There are several other departments in county government where some employees are required to have CDL licenses, but the problem with finding and retaining CDL drivers is not a factor in those departments primarily because in other departments, they generally have responsibilities beyond just hauling, including the operation of other heavy equipment, which leads to a different pay scale.

When the possibility of getting out of the trucking business came up at Colleton County Council’s recent budget workshop session, Councilman Evon Robinson wondered how the Colleton County wages for its truck drivers stacked up.

Griffin said that the county’s pay was competitive with the wages paid CDL drivers by the other counties in the area.

The problem is competing with the private trucking companies that are paying as much as $10 more an hour for licensed drivers.

What usually happens is the county will hire a driver, work with them on obtaining their CDL and then see that driver move on to the private sector.

The county’s Solid Waste Department has three slots for drivers making the run from Green Pond Highway to Dorchester County in tractor-trailers filled with compacted household trash.

Currently, Griffin said, two of those three slots are vacant.

Council member Dr. Joseph Flowers suggested that filling those spots has become more problematic, as the regulations for obtaining a CDL have stiffened.

Last year when the county was first talking about getting out of the trucking business, Council member Robinson expressed concern about the change translating into job loss.

Griffin said that would not be a factor. If the agreement is approved, the only CDL driver currently on the Solid Waste Department payroll would move over to hauling roll-offs from 15 convenience sites to the transfer center.

Finding and retaining drivers for the movement of the county’s solid waste is not the only problem the change will address.

Gone would be the liability concerns that the county faces in the transportation. “We have had some accidents moving back and forth,” Griffin said.

Also eliminated by the change will be a pending capital purchase. The county was planning to spend approximately $400,000 for the purchase of new Kenworth trucks and walk-off trailers.

“We could use that money on other capital projects,” Griffin said. “We have worked out some numbers that would end up with a surplus in solid waste,” Griffin said. Carpenter has “done a yeoman’s amount of work digging into the agreement and talking to other counties and looking at their agreements.”