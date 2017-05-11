County Council amends county ordinance code | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

Colleton County Council, at its May 2 regular meeting, gave a first reading to an ordinance that would amend the Colleton County Code of Ordinances to add a section that outlines the county’s procedures in handling contracts and purchasing funded by Community Development Block Grant funding.

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin told council the new section would address changes in the Community Development Block Grant procedures and concerns of the South Carolina Commerce Department, which oversees the program to distribute the federal funding.

Griffin pointed out that every county in the state will adopt the changes the state department is seeking.

n Council members gave a second reading to the ordinance that will contain the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

The budget has to be reviewed and approved by county council by July 1.

n An allocation of $38,000 from the General Fund’s Fund Balance Account to the Lowcountry Community Action Agency was approved by council.

The funds will be used to operate the LCAA’s homeless shelter through June, when the next federal grant for the shelter is expected to arrive.

n Council members approved a Fleet Management Department request that they be allowed to enter into a five-year sole source purchasing agreement with Kenworth Trucks.

n A mutual aid agreement between Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort was given council’s approval.

n John Fleming of SouthernCarolina Economic Development Alliance visited the council session to offer them a quarterly report of the consortium’s work in the first three months of 2017.

Fleming, outlining the new businesses that have announced operations in the five-county alliance and the on-going work with companies considering the area, told council “we are moving.”

n Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter’s request to use the county parking lot at the intersection of West Washington Street and Jefferies Boulevard to host its annual Walk and Wag fundraiser on Sept. 23 was approved.

n Council members also approved a request from FestiVELO Ride as the bicycling group prepares to bring the USA Cycling Sanctioned event to Walterboro again.

Last year FestiVELO’s first visit to Walterboro and Colleton County bought nearly 300 bicyclists to the area for a long weekend that saw them taking over the Colleton Museum facility as its headquarters and conducting organized bicycle rides throughout the county.

Griffin said FestiVELO was seeking permission to use a portion of the ACE Basin Sports Complex for tent and recreational vehicle camping.

The plan calls for the tent camping to be at the former high school football practice field across Tuskegee Airmen Boulevard from Colleton County Middle School and the recreational vehicle parking to be in a portion of the recreation center’s parking lot.

n Tamara R. Chisolm Dobison was appointed to the Colleton County Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

n Council also approved advertising for volunteers to fill a variety of county boards and commissions.

n Council approved moving its regular July meeting from July 4 to July 25 because of the national holiday and canceling its August regular meeting because the annual South Carolina Association of Counties Annual Conference being held from July 30 to Aug. 2.