Cougars claim District VIII Championship, begin playoffs May 4 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Begin Lower State playoffs on May 4 in home game.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar Baseball team defeated Lugoff-Elgin 4-2 Monday evening to claim the District VIII Championship and solidify their spot in the SCHSL Lower State playoffs set to begin Thursday May 4 at Cougar Park.

Monday evening’s win proved to be anticlimactic to the Cougar’s previous wins — and not without controversy. At the end of the fifth inning, the Cougars led 4-2. As they took the field in the top of the sixth, the skies opened, and a heavy rainfall and lightning sent both teams scurrying for the dugout, while the standing-room-only crowd at Cougar Park bolted for shelter.

Over an hour later, with rain still falling and lightning occasionally streaking through the sky, no decision had been reached by the officiating crew to call the game, even though SCHSL officials confirmed it would be considered a complete game since five innings were played.

Around 10 p.m., the Lugoff-Elgin coaching staff made their way onto the field. After a brief discussion with the umpires and Cougar coaching staff, they said they would concede the game, stating they did not wish to put their players in harm’s way in the unfavorable field conditions and felt like it would be difficult for them to come from behind in the 4-2 game and beat the Cougars.

The Cougars, behind closed doors of the dugout clubhouse while the decision was being made, celebrated their victory in private out of respect for Lugoff-Elgin’s players. After the decision was made, Coach Jermale Paige trotted straight from infield into the clubhouse and seconds later, the crowd could hear the Cougars’ shouts of victory. After the traditional handshakes, Coach Paige was drenched with a Gatorade bath for the victory.

Colleton County trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning after leaving the bases loaded in the first and second inning and a runner in scoring position in the third. But a four-run fourth put the Cougars on top 4-2. As the sky threatened, a scoreless fifth inning allowed Colleton County to maintain its lead.

Lake Boseman earned the win for Colleton County in five complete innings of work on the hill. Boseman allowed two unearned runs on three hits, issuing one walk and striking out four.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Cody Cox was awarded first base on a hit-by-pitch. Trey Nettles singled to left field, advancing Cox to second. Kaleb Gibson followed with a walk to load the bases for Colleton County. Michael Thigpen sacrificed to right field scoring Cox.

Reese Penfield beat out a dropped third strike to once again load the bases. Henry Gibson then singled to right field to drive in Nettles and tie the game. Alan Grym hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the second baseman, which allowed two runs to cross home plate for the Cougars and put them ahead 4-2.

Last week’s action

In front of a standing room only crowd, Cougar southpaw Michael Thigpen hurled a 2-0 shutout over the Lugoff-Elgin Demons Thursday April 27 to advance Colleton County into the District VIII Championship game. The Demons (19-7) then went on to defeat Marlboro County, 7-0, Saturday April 29, earning them a return trip to Colleton County and the rematch with the Cougars.

Thigpen threw a complete game for Colleton County allowing no runs on five hits, issuing two walks and striking out five. When asked what he his mindset was coming into tonight’s critical game, Thigpen had a straight-forward answer, “I was thinking we were going to win,” he said. “That is my mindset in every game I pitch.”

Lugoff-Elgin’s pitcher, Roberts, allowed two runs on one hit, issued three walks and had eight strikeouts in the game.

Colleton County recorded only one hit in the game. In the bottom of the second, Henry Gibson (Owen Bridge, courtesy runner) was issued a lead-off walk. Alan Grym sacrificed, then reached on an error by the Demon’s pitcher. Bridge advanced to third on the same error. Ethan Bryan came through with a sacrifice to center field, scoring Bridge and advancing Grym to third. Josh Kinard then recorded the only hit of the game to left field to score Grym.

Earlier last week, the Cougars defeated Lower Richland, 7-2, in round one of the SCHSL AAAA Playoffs. Tuesday evening at Cougar Park, Lake Boseman earned the win for Colleton County against Lower Richland, throwing six innings before being relieved by Chase Hadwin in the top of the seventh. Boseman allowed one earned run on two hits, issued five walks and struck out eight. Hadwin allowed one hit and struck out two.

Reese Penfield, Alan Grym, Owen Bridge and Josh Kinard had hits for Colleton County against Lower Richland.

Heading into Monday night’s championship game, Coach Jermale Paige was focused on the task at hand. “Lake Boseman threw the ball well against Lower Richland,” said Paige. “There were a couple of innings where he threw out of some jams. We were able to score runs early-on — which put the pressure on them and allowed us to capitalize on their mistakes.

“Against Lugoff-Elgin, it was a pitching duel between Michael Thigpen and Roberts,” said Paige. “Michael outlasted Roberts, basically shutting down their offense. When there are two pitchers throwing the ball well, you are not going to have that much offense and that is where the defense comes into play.”