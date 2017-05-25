Cougar Football to hold spring game Saturday evening | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:14 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Cougar football is wrapping up the first two weeks of spring practice and heading into the final practices before the annual spring game planned for Saturday May 27 at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

According to newly hired Head Football Coach Coby Peeler, the turnout for spring practice has been about where he would expect, with numbers hovering around 95 for rising 10-12th graders.

In his first days at the helm of Cougar football, Coach Peeler said things are running smoothly during the transition. “We are pretty close to being on schedule as to where I thought we’d be,” said Peeler. “It is not so much from an X’s and O’s standpoint right now, but more about trying to change the attitudes and mindsets. We’ve made some strides in that regard with getting some guys to be responsible.”

Academics have also played an important role in Peeler’s early days. “We’ve had some improvements already in the classroom,” he said. “We’ve got some guys whose grades are coming up. We’re trying to teach them more than just football. We’re trying to teach them that if they’ll be responsible people, football will take care of itself. We’re making some strides.

“Mindset and mentality — that’s what we’re working on now,” said Peeler. “We are getting our football stuff installed, but a bigger part of what we’re doing is working on making improvements and turning things around. We’ve got to change the mindset. They must learn to expect to win and be held to the standards. Football is a privilege, not a right.”

Moving forward, Coach Peeler is hoping to get everyone on the same page, beginning with making the football team more visible and connected on campus and in the community. “I keep preaching to the guys that we are a family,” said Peeler. “And it is not just the football team — our school and our community need to be a family. We need to support everyone and that is a big part of who we want to be going forward, because we want their support on Friday nights and we want to fill up the stadium.”

Peeler anticipates the interest and numbers to continue to grow as they approach the first day of summer practice scheduled for Monday June 12. “We had ninth graders attend the first three days of practice, but we didn’t have a lot of them come out,” said Peeler. “I plan on going to the middle school before school is out and speaking with those guys again, because we didn’t have a lot of them show up. We also anticipate additional upperclassman starting on the first day of summer workouts.

“We are going to be very dependent on the summer to accomplish all the things I want to do,” said Peeler. “We’ve already seen some strides made and I’m very encouraged about that. The attitudes are good and the kids are very excited.”