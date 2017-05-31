Cougar Football holds spring game | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:15 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Fans were able to take their first look at Colleton County Cougar Football Saturday evening during the annual exhibition game, marking the end of spring practice.

Saturday evening’s intra-squad game was the first official look at the Cougars under the leadership of newly-hired Head Coach Coby Peeler. This spring, the Cougars have been practicing Wednesday through Friday, as Coach Peeler fulfilled his contract at Greer High School, where he taught social studies and served as the head wrestling coach and assistant football coach for the Yellow Jackets.

The Cougars will return starter Craig Grant, a rising senior, at quarterback. Grant has been making noise recently in recruiting efforts and is on the radar of several colleges of interest.

Grant, along with fellow Cougar teammates Tyrese Pressey (RB), John Campbell (OL), Bruce Benjamin (OL), Jameson Butler (LB), Jalen Lawton (LB), Legrier Cooper (LB) and Tyrese Edwards (DL) recently competed in the 2017 EPT Prospect Showcase at Ridgeview High School. Pressey was named as a top 10 performer in his area.

Coach Peeler was pleased with the Cougar’s performance in Saturday’s game. “Overall, I was pleased with the effort and enthusiasm on Saturday,” said Peeler. “We must continue to work to be more efficient and build some depth. I was impressed with the quarterbacks and thought, defensively, we flew around some, but we need to be more physical. Mainly, our attitudes were good, but we need to have high expectations for ourselves in terms of performance, along with dealing with adversity in a more mature manner when we encounter it.”

Peeler also had praise for the Cougar kicking staff. “Our kickers have done an outstanding job working to improve as well.”

Joining the Cougar coaching staff this season as offensive coordinator is Chris Lewis, who previously served as an assistant on the football staff at Byrnes High School. “We saw a lot of improvement over spring practice,” said Lewis. “We established a run game and our procedures on offense, and saw what some guys are capable of doing in a game-like situation. We want to emphasize staying positive and optimistic, putting bad plays behind us and play the next play.”

Lewis noted a few players who stood out on offense in Saturday’s game including Kylee Hart, John Campbell and Bruce Benjamin. “I was also impressed with De’lajae Ferguson and Tristan Nieves throughout the spring at receiver,” said Lewis. “Nick Wilkey and Antonious Allen did a solid job in the backfield and, of course, we saw Craig Grant’s arm strength during the game. Jailyn Rivers caught my eye defensively and made some good plays against our offense.”

Currently, a defensive coordinator has not been named for the Cougar coaching staff for the 2017-18 season. According to Peeler, they are hoping to have a complete staff as they head into summer conditioning slated to begin June 12.