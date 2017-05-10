Cottageville girl gets big surprise for her fifth birthday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 10, 2017 at 4:47 pm

Kylie Maxcey got a very special surprise to celebrate her fifth birthday last Friday — her uncle, Brandon Maxcey.

Brandon, who is a specialist in the Army, arrived home Friday from a one-year deployment to Korea. In spite of the long trip home, he made one more trip to Cottageville Elementary School to surprise his little niece.

“She didn’t have words to even speak she was so excited,” said her grandmother Tina Weger De Leon. “They were always close. She’d been asking where he was, why she couldn’t see him.”

The surprise was the brainchild of De Leon and her daughter, Brittany Maxcey (Kylie’s mother.) “It was totally last minute,” De Leon said, since they didn’t find out Brandon was coming home until Monday of last week. “We thought how awesome it would be to surprise Kylie at school,” she said.

Brandon also came over for Kylie’s family birthday party on Sunday. However, he won’t be here long, as he’ll have to report to his home base in Virginia soon. “But that’s much better than Korea or the Middle East,” De Leon said.