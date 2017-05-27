Cornhole tourney raises funds for Family Life Center | News | The Press and Standard

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Bedon Baptist Church hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday May 20. The event offered good Christian fellowship, good food including Josh Westbury’s popular rice pilau and raised almost $900 for the church’s new Family Life Center.

The winning team for the tournament was Buckshot Seigler and Mitch Corbett. Each received a set of custom-built cornhole boards with Seigler donating his set back to Bedon Baptist Church so that the fun could continue year round on the church grounds.

The Family Life Center has been in the planning stages for almost 10 years and will be opening it’s doors with a worship and dedication ceremony on Sunday June 4 beginning at 11 a.m.