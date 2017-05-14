Cockfighting arrests made in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 14, 2017 7:54 am
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28 people Saturday in
connection with cockfighting incident in the Cottageville area.
Members of the sheriff’s office and officials of Colleton County
Animal and Environmental Control, responding to a report of
cockfighting, raided a residence at 756 Sullivans Ferry Road in
Cottageville.
In addition to the arrests, local officials seized a large number of
roosters and gamecocks along with cockfighting equipment.
Michelle Reid, an Animal Cruelty Consultant and forensic expert with
Valiant Animal Rescue and Relief, is working on the case with the
sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
