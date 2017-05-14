Cockfighting arrests made in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28 people in

connection with cockfighting incident in the Cottageville area.

Members of the sheriff’s office and officials of Colleton County

Animal and Environmental Control, responding to a report of

cockfighting, raided a residence at 756 Sullivans Ferry Road in

Cottageville.

In addition to the arrests, local officials seized a large number of

roosters and gamecocks along with cockfighting equipment.

Michelle Reid, an Animal Cruelty Consultant and forensic expert with

Valiant Animal Rescue and Relief, is working on the case with the

sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.