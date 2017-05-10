Coach Jacob E. Smith to hold “Little Cougar Basketball Camp”

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

Coach Jacob E. Smith has announced he will hold the “Coach Jacob E. Smith Little Cougar Basketball Camp” June 26-29 at Colleton County High School Gymnasium from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Participants will receive instruction from Coach Smith and other local coaches. Instructional drills will be run by the Cougar’s coaching staff, Mentoring Program and current Cougar players.

The camp is geared toward boys ages 7-14 years of age and will feature guest speakers daily. All monies collected will go toward the Colleton Varsity Boys’ Basketball Program as a fundraiser.

“We would like for those boys who are learning to become motivated basketball players to attend our camp,” said Coach Smith.

• Fees: $40.00— Per Camper (Please make checks payable to Colleton County Boys’ Basketball Program)

• Bring your own lunch daily

• Drop-off & Pick-up: Campers can be dropped off at CCHS Gym daily beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pick-up will be promptly at 12 noon. Transportation is not provided!

Colleton High School is located at 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

For further information, contact Coach Jacob E. Smith at 803-837-0605, Coach Patrick Thomas 843-364-4233 or Coach Roger Gantt 803- 414-7295.