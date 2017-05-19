Coach Jacob E. Smith to hold ‘Little Cougar Basketball Camp’ | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:28 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School Head Basketball Coach Jacob Smith announced his “Little Cougar Basketball Camp” June 26-29 in Colleton County High School gymnasium from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

Participants will receive instruction from Coach Smith and other local coaches. Instructional drills will be run by the Cougars’ coaching staff, mentoring program and current Cougar players.

The camp is geared for boys ages 7-14 and will feature guest speakers daily. All proceeds will go to the Colleton County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Program as a fundraiser.

“We would like for those boys who are learning to become motivated basketball players to attend our camp,” said Coach Smith.

ν Fees: $40 per camper. Make checks payable to Colleton County Boys’ Basketball Program.

ν Lunch will be provided by the Colleton County School District’s Summer Food Service Program.

ν Drop-off and Pickup: Campers can be dropped off at CCHS gym daily beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pickup will be promptly at 12 noon. Transportation is not provided.

Colleton High School is located at 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro.

For further information, contact Coach Jacob E. Smith at 803-837-0605, Coach Patrick Thomas 843-364-4233 or Coach Roger Gantt 803-414-7295.