CMC volunteers honored | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 25, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 3:01 pm
Colleton Medical Center honored its volunteers with a banquet recently. The hospital has 53 volunteers and 17 chaplins on staff. In 2016, volunteers provided 8,283 hours to the hospital. Chumpy Penfield is volunteer director.
