City council approves demolition plan | News | The Press and Standard

Contract accepted to tear down 23 condemned buildings on North Lemacks St.

Walterboro City Council members have approved entering into a contract with a demolition company to remove 23 condemned structures located within the boundaries of the North Lemacks Street Revitalization project.

The contract, authorized at council’s May 2 meeting, can’t be finalized until the South Carolina Department of Commerce-Grants Administration approves the proposed contract.

The city secured a Community Development Block Grant from the federal government to fund the North Lemacks Street Revitalization project.

While CDBG funds come from the federal government, the grant program is administered in South Carolina by the Department of Commence.

Four demolition companies sought a bid package when the contract was advertised. When the date of the bid opening arrived on April 6, only one company, Target Contractors of Mount Pleasant, submitted a bid, seeking $280,630 to handle the demolition work. The block grant covers all the expenses of the demolition.

City Manager Jeff Molinari said the structures to be razed are primarily abandoned and condemned residential structures.

He said the contract with Target Contractors calls for the buildings to be demolished and all the debris hauled away to an approved landfill.

Molinari said the city council might consider seeking federal funding to embark on another neighborhood revitalization project in the future.

He pointed out that the city currently has the North Lemacks Street and two other Community Development Block Grant projects underway.

Regulations limit a community to having a maximum of three current CDBG projects at one time.

Any decision on the next attempt to secure CDBG funding will have to wait until one of the three projects is completed.

n Council held a public hearing before giving final passage to an ordinance that amends the city’s regulations concerning certain street signs.

n A proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day was given council’s approval.

n Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter was given permission to use the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary on Sept. 23 for its fourth annual Walk and Wag fundraiser.

n Following an executive session, council members approved appointing James Rabb to the city’s Election Commission and Kathryn Peer to the city’s Planning Commission.