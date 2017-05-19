CCHS students tour Boeing | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:45 pm

On Friday April 28, a group of interested Colleton County High School students in the various career clusters went on the Dreamlearners Tour at Boeing South Carolina. The tour gave the students a look into the overall operations of Boeing.

A highlight of the tour was the detailed information that Frank Hatten shared regarding Boeing daily, weekly and monthly operations, as well as the various careers that are available at Boeing.

Students really became engaged with the presentation when several of Boeing’s teammates came from different departments and shared their experiences with education, training and their careers at Boeing.

Overall, the students thoroughly enjoyed the tour, and several students said they plan to pursue a career at Boeing in the future. Special thanks to Dr. Juliette White and Dr. Cordelia Jenkins for sponsoring the trip for the students of CCHS and Travis Nesbitt, Gail Kidd, Magellan Mambou for assisting with the trip.