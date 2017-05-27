CCHS presents 2017 Senior Awards | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School celebrated the Class of 2017 on Senior Awards Night held Thursday May 17 in the Performing Arts Center.

Joshua Cable, senior class dean, gave the welcoming address to students and parents, followed by the singing of the Alma Mater by Saurelia Bradley, Breana Mitchell and Jazmine Salley. The CCHS NJROTC Unit gave the presentation of colors, and closing remarks were given by Beverly Haynes, director of guidance.

The Principal’s Leadership Award, presented by Dr. Melissa Crosby, was awarded to Carlyle Griffin. Tevej Rhodes was named as the recipient of the John E. Ewing Award and Samantha Calcutt received the Spirit of Colleton County High School Award.

The Athletic Department Awards were presented by Lauren Townsend, athletic director, and Daniel Cox, president of the CCHS Athletic Booster Club. George Crosby was named Male Student-Athlete of the Year, given in Memory of Charlie Carr Adams and Howell Bailey. Samantha Calcutt was named Female Student-Athlete of the Year, given in memory of Marsha Coe. Skye Brown received the Athletic Director’s Award and Danielle Savage received the Tony Breland Leadership Award.

Local scholarships awarded during the ceremony included: Tuskegee Airmen Award – Matthew Crosby; CTS/CHS Alumni Scholarship – Jerry Pishgar and Jazmine Salley; Eastern Star Pride of Walterboro 189 – Alisha Brown; Hetrick, Harvin and Bonds Scholarship – Imani Reed and Carson Walker; Walterboro Elks Lodge #1988 Randy Peters Scholarship – Carson Walker; Elks National Foundation Legacy Award – Carson Walker.

Lowcountry Ladies of S.C. Scholarship – Tevej Rhodes; Ben and Eloise Garrett Award – Tevej Rhodes; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Award – Breanna Mitchell; Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Zeta Chapter – Scott Owen Bridge; Colleton County Education Association-Retired Scholarship – Matthew Crosby; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Smoaks – Destiny Dobison and Imani Reed.

LS Reed Scholarship – Carlyle Griffin and Kandis Ferguson; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Kappa Chi Zeta Chapter – Tamya Williams; Harold Powell Scholarship – Briana Mitchell; High School League Coaches Association – Breana Mitchell; Colleton County Alumni Chapter of the SCSU National Alumni Association – Destiny Dobison; Calista Smith Memorial Scholarship – Carson Walker and Lauren Dewitt.

Mike Herndon Automotive Scholarship – David Ardon Wine; Daughters of the American Revolution – Kristen Ulmer; CCHS Kermit Hudson Memorial Award – Matthew Crosby; S.C. Athletic Coaches Association Herlong Scholarship – Breanna Mitchell; Colleton County Farm Bureau Scholarship – Megan Sherry; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Scholarship – Jazmine Salley.

CCHS Miss Cougar Pageant Awards – Miss Cougar, Carlyle Griffin and Miss Senior, Graci Hiers; MLK Assembly #349 Order of the Golden Circle – Jazmine Salley; Odessa Stephens Memorial Scholarship – Imani Reed; Arclab Scholarship – Aaron Lane Craven; Jessie Aiken Ellison Scholarship – Lauren DeWitt; Big Man on Campus – George Crosby.