CCHS playoff game postponed until tomorrow | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 4, 2017 1:29 pm
The Colleton County School School baseball team’s playoff game against Hilton Head, originally scheduled for tonight, has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. Friday due to concerns about predicted thunderstorms.
