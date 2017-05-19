CCHS holds career fashion show | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:22 pm

The Career Center of Colleton County High School sponsored its first annual Career Fashion Show on May 9. The theme for the event was “Dressing for Success.”

The purpose of the event was to help inspire the young ladies of Colleton County High School on the importance of how dressing for the part can make a big difference in getting and keeping a job. The event also aimed at helping the students to understand that dressing in proper business attire is important for every business professional because it gives the message that you are dedicated to your position.

The show was opened to young ladies on all grade levels at the high school, and the students were required to come professionally dressed.

Businesswomen from the local area modeled different business attire for the students. The business professionals also gave words of encouragement and motivation to the students about their careers and what it takes to reach desired goals, telling students that although they might want to wear clothes that are trendy, it is always a better idea to go for a more conservative look. They do not want to show too much at the office — not only is this unprofessional, it may give people at work the wrong impression.

The following business professionals participated in the Career Fashion Show:

• Kesia Brown, State Farm Insurance

• Polly Riley, Colleton County Courthouse

• Elaine McNeil, CASA Family Services

• Sabrina Walker-Padgett, USC

• Cynthia Williams, Colleton Voters Registration

• Marilyn Fryar, Colleton Medical Center

• Michelle O’Quinn, Colleton Medical Center

• Elizabeth Stroble, Colleton County School District

• Staff Sgt. Josephine Titre, United States Army

Several of the students also volunteered to model their business attire.

The students were also given the opportunity to ask the participants questions. The students asked some questions about the dress code and overall appearance of what is appropriate in the business world, as well as how not dressing appropriately could have an impact on success rate.

Kimberly Footman and Cassandra Jamison, the Career Development Facilitators at Colleton County High School, were most appreciative of the support from the businesswoman who participated in the event. “The businesswomen left a lasting impression on the students that attended,” Footman said.