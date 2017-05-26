CCHS Edible Garden providing hands-on lessons on life | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 4:03 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

As the end of the school year approaches, Sharmain Brown’s special needs students at Colleton County High School are seeing the fruits of their hard work come to life as the garden just outside of their classroom reaches full bloom.

Volunteer Scott Steedley, founder of the International Center for Sustainability (ICS), created an edible garden several years ago, which has since bloomed into an outdoor classroom, providing rich lessons in producing food and income. The garden is maintained and harvested by Brown and her students with the helping hands of Steedley.

According to Brown, some students enjoy the garden more than others, allowing them more time to learn and focus on a possible career path.

Last week, students were working with Steedley on a propagation lesson involving splitting mini-plants and repotting them into one gallon containers.

“Now, we can develop a microbusiness by selling individual plants to raise funds for sustaining the garden,” said Steedley.

“See, money really does grow on trees.”