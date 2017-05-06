CCHS Chorus to present ‘Hello Dolly’ on May 12, 13, 14 | News | The Press and Standard
The Colleton County High School Chorus will present “Hello Dolly” on May 12, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. in the Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center.
“Hello, Dolly” is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and retitled “The Matchmaker” in 1955.
The play was first produced on Broadway by David Merrick in 1964, winning a record 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a record held for 37 years. The show album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002. The album reached number one on the Billboard album chart on June 6, 1964 and was replaced the next week by Louis Armstrong’s album “Hello, Dolly!”
The show has become one of the most enduring musical theatre hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film that was nominated for seven Academy Awards, and won three.
The CCHS cast includes:
Dolly — Carlyle Griffin
Horace — Lance Calcutt
Cornelius — Matthew Crosby
Barnaby — Ethan Bennett
Irene — Laura Lucas/Susannah Seigler
Minnie — Carson Walker/Samantha Calcutt
Ermengarde — Melanie Way/Mariah Risher
Ambrose — Dalton Moore/Tyquann Brown
Ernestina — Danielle Savage
Mrs. Rose — Graci Hiers
Rudolph — Matilyn Griffin
Stanley — Jim Bailey
Tickets are on sale at The Old Bank, CCHS ticket window, Colleton County Arts Council and at the door the night of the performance.
