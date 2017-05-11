CCHS Chorus to present ‘Hello Dolly’ May 12-15 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 11:02 am

The Colleton County High School Chorus will present “Hello Dolly” on May 12, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. in the Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center.

“Hello, Dolly” is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and retitled “The Matchmaker” in 1955.

The play was first produced on Broadway by David Merrick in 1964, winning a record 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a record held for 37 years. The show album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002. The album reached number one on the Billboard album chart on June 6, 1964 and was replaced the next week by Louis Armstrong’s album “Hello, Dolly!”

The show has become one of the most enduring musical theatre hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film that was nominated for seven Academy Awards, and won three.

The CCHS cast includes:

Dolly — Carlyle Griffin

Horace — Lance Calcutt

Cornelius — Matthew Crosby

Barnaby — Ethan Bennett

Irene — Laura Lucas/Susannah Seigler

Minnie — Carson Walker/Samantha Calcutt

Ermengarde — Melanie Way/Mariah Risher

Ambrose — Dalton Moore/Tyquann Brown

Ernestina — Danielle Savage

Mrs. Rose — Graci Hiers

Rudolph — Matilyn Griffin

Stanley — Jim Bailey

Tickets are on sale at The Old Bank, CCHS ticket window, Colleton County Arts Council and at the door the night of the performance.