CCHS Chorus presents Hello, Dolly! | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:02 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Choral Department, directed by Stephanie Drawdy, presented its spring musical “Hello, Dolly!” on May 12, 13 and 15 in the Performing Arts Center.

The musical is based on the play “The Matchmaker” by Thorton Wilder and the book by Michael Stewart, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman.

“Hello, Dolly!” is the story of the meddling Ms. Dolly Gallagher Levi’s efforts to marry Horace Vandergelder, a well-known millionaire. The musical was comprised of two acts with Dolly played by the musically talented and gifted actress Carlyle Griffin while Lance Calcutt portrayed a brilliant Vandergelder.

Other lead roles included a talented cast of CCHS students including; Matthew Crosby, Ethan Bennett, Laura Lucas, Susanna Seigler, Carson Walker, Samantha Calcutt, Melanie Way, Mariah Risher, Dalton Moore, Danielle Savage, Graci Hiers, Matilyn Griffin, Jim Bailey, Tyquann Brown and Riley Phillips.

Costumes were handled by Eric Linstrom, Stephanie Drawdy and Laurie Seigler. Stage managers were Rachel Dandridge and Alize Pryor, and sound and production was handled by Colin Thomas, Jay Oshleck and B.J. Humphries.

Musicians included Karen Hiers, David Nay, Summer Nay, Thomas Finigan, Paul Seigler, Glen Seigler and Lauren Price.