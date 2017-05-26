Business 4 Breakfast held | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce held Business 4 Breakfast on April 20 at Olde House Café. The program was presented by Vocational Rehabilitation about technology now available and used by voc rehab to assist prospective employees. From left, with Chamber President Jeremy Ware, are Voc Rehab speakers Manisha Bowens – Counselor; Stephanie Green – Business Development Specialist; Valeska Giola – Engineering Assistant; and Allison Kitler – Area Supervisor.