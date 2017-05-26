Business 4 Breakfast held | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 26, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm
The Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce held Business 4 Breakfast on April 20 at Olde House Café. The program was presented by Vocational Rehabilitation about technology now available and used by voc rehab to assist prospective employees. From left, with Chamber President Jeremy Ware, are Voc Rehab speakers Manisha Bowens – Counselor; Stephanie Green – Business Development Specialist; Valeska Giola – Engineering Assistant; and Allison Kitler – Area Supervisor.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.