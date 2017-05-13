Bubba Trippe presented surprise cake | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 13, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 8:55 am
Bubba Trippe was presented with a “surprise cake” at the Christian Businessmen’s Luncheon this past Wednesday. “We were able to really surprise him with this Rice Festival cake to help him celebrate another very successful event,” said CBL member Chuck Crabtree.
