Brown, Allen, Ohmer earn 1st places in Region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

Brown, Allen, Ohmer earn 1st places in Region 8-AAAA

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 12:05 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School Track and Field team competed in the SC Region 8-AAAA Track and Field Championship held last Wednesday April 26 at Berkeley High School. In event finishes, the Lady Cougars qualified to advance to the Class AAAA State Qualifier in seven events and the Cougars in three events. The AAAA Qualifier will be held this Saturday May 6 in York.

Through 34 events, the Lady Cougars placed fifth with 61 points behind Beaufort (146), Hilton Head (121), Berkeley (94) and Cane Bay (77). Stall finished in sixth place with 25 points. The Cougar boys finished in sixth place with 40.33 points behind Beaufort (154.33), Hilton Head (150), Berkeley (79.33), Cane Bay (51) and Stall (50).

Three CCHS athletes earned first-place finishes in their respective events and qualified to compete in the upcoming qualifier. Skye Brown finished No. 1 in the discus event, Shantasia Allen earned a No. 1 finish in the 400-meter hurdles and Hunter Ohmer was No. 1 in pole vault.

Others qualifying to advance based on top-four finishes in their events included: 2 – George Crosby and 4 – Jalen Lawton in shot put; 4 – Danielle Savage, Shantasia Allen, Grayson Altman and Abigail Altman in 4X800-meter relay; 4 – Victoria Myers in shot put; 3 – Megan Calloway in discus; 2 – Tiffany North in 400-meter hurdles; 4 – Breanna Varnadoe in pole vault; 2 – Abigail Altman and 4 – Grayson Altman in the 3200-meter run and 4 – Abigail Altman in the 1600-meter run.