Bridge replacement planned over Remich Swamp | News | The Press and Standard

Bridge replacement planned over Remich Swamp

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces a bridge closure on S-15-233-2 at Peniel Road crossing Remich Swamp. The bridge will be closed from June 12 through Aug. 18 to perform a bridge replacement.

A detour route will be posted to direct motorist around this bridge closure.

Signs, barricades, and flags are in place in the construction zone. The public is asked to use caution while driving, and to follow the directions of the detour in place.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact The South Carolina Department of Transportation.