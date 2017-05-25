Both gas station shooting suspects in custody | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

The two men wanted in connection with the exchange of gunfire at a Hampton Street convenience store on the morning of May 12 are in custody.

Marcus Ray Goins, 24, of 120 Carlisle Lane, Cottageville was taken into custody by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on May 22 at 7:45 p.m. The apprehension took place in the Cottageville area.

Goins was wanted on warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and receiving stolen goods (possession of a stolen vehicle).

A few hour earlier the second suspect wanting in the exchange of gunfire turned himself in at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:46 PM Christopher Rayshawn Brown, 25, of 1006 Proctor St., Walterboro walked into the sheriff’s office and was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident at the Orange Store at 1531 Hampton St. on May 12 at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Deputies were called to the business by reports of a shooting incident near the gasoline pumps at the business. Although there were a number of people at the store and in the line of fire, no one was injured.

Video from the store’s surveillance system, provided deputies with a recording of the incident that allegedly enabled them to identify Brown and Goins as the suspects in the shooting. Officers were also able to determine that Goins had allegedly been driving a truck that had been reported stolen by the Bamberg Police Department.

As the weekend continued, Goins became the suspect in a drive-by shooting incident in the Cottageville area in the early morning hours of May 13.

On May 14, Goins was the suspect in a chase.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation and the offending driver took off.

The chase ended on Stokes Bridge Road at the Edisto River. Goins, the alleged driver of the car, exited the vehicle and jumped off the bridge into the Edisto River.

The passenger followed his lead.

Once in the water, Goins swam to the Dorchester County side of the river and disappeared into the woods.

The passenger swam to the Colleton County side and was taken into custody.

Officers reportedly found two handguns: one in the vehicle and the other on the ground.

Charges in connection with those incidents have not been filed as yet.