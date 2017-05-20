Blood drive nets 50 pints of blood | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm

The First Baptist Church Blood Drive on May 8 brought in 63 possible donors and 50 pints of blood.

Those coming to donate included: Andrea Sanders, Renrick Brathwaite, Sandy Carroll, Melissa Carroll, Bill Weeks, Timothy Smyly, Ashley Amundson (one gallon), Amee Meetze, John Harper, Ian Sanders, Anthony Colleton, Gerald Ferguson, Douglas Bullock, Rose Ann Alexander, Terri Griffin, Carroll Griffin, Earl Niichispi, Gary Hermann, Mike Kuszmaul, Thelma Cooper, Robert Cooper, Ricky Crosby, Phillip Breland, Barbara Young, Cathy Crosby, Barry Crosby, Jan Canady, Ernest Canady, Laura Spivey, John Knight, Erin Davis (one gallon), Diane Wicker, Karen Gibson, Kristen King, Jennifer Kirby, Christi Crosby, Terri Blackwell, Summer DeWitt, Krystale Stoll, Schuyler Andrulat, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Summer White, Makayla Smith, Celeste Stone, Arlene Cassedy, Jessica Goodwin, P.A. Pournelle, Terri Pournelle, Amy Petrolawicz, Carolyn Rahn, Hope Bishop, Doris Nettles, Teresa Bourne, Linda Clark, Ivonne Sanchez, Bobby Davis, Caffey Moultrie, Thomas Reeves, Steve Weeks and Norma Weeks (20 gallons.)

As the First Baptist Church has other plans in July, the July 10th blood drive will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 May St.

“Please think about becoming a blood donor and give the gift of life,” said chairman Norma Weeks. For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.