Blocker chosen state finalist in American Miss S.C. Pageant | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:32 pm

Kiersten Riley Blocker, 8, has been chosen as a state finalist in the National American Miss South Carolina Pageant to be held June 22-25 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The pageant, for girls ages 7-9, awards $1,000 cash, a crown and banner, bouquet of roses and air transportation to the national pageant in California to the winner. Emphasis is on gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals.

The daughter of Morgan Griffin and Zach Blocker, Kiersten’s hobbies include gymnastics, crafting, modeling, going to church and playing with her younger sisters Olivia and Chloe. She also enjoys helping people, riding on the tractor with her “Paps,” cooking dinner with her mom and baking her favorite cookies.

Sponsoring her efforts to attend the pageant are Blocker Boys Customs, Palmetto Poses Photography, Thompkins Home Services, Didsum Photography, Gentivia Home Health, Glorybound Ministries, Teepee Cleaning, family and friends.