Bells students plant trees on new campus | Photos | The Press and Standard

Bells students plant trees on new campus

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:13 am

Bells Elementary students learned about planting trees last week while adding seven new trees to the school’s landscape. The program was part of the 21st Century Afterschool Program held at Bells, Forest Hills and Northside schools by Clemson Extension Service, in partnership with Project Plant It and the Dominion Foundation. The Dominion Foundation provided the tree seedlings. Beth Rizer, Jessie Maloney and Sallie B. Stephens of the Clemson Master Gardner Program assisted the students. Clemson Extension Agent Dawn Stuckey gave the group an overview of the proper planting techniques before they headed out to plant their trees.