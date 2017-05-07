Being lonely doesn’t make you a loser, it make you human | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 4:05 pm

Psst. You. I’m talking to you.

Maybe you’re reading this in a Starbucks, on your phone or tablet.

Maybe you’re reading a hard copy in a waiting room, waiting to get a tooth filled.

Maybe you’re reading it a week from now, from your bookmarked file.

There’s a new hot topic trending, and I wanted to share. The good news is, it has nothing to do with politics, Fox News or the Kardashians.

The bad news is, a lot of people are lonely. We might be connected on social media, but experts say we’re disconnecting in real life, especially as we age.

You’re probably thinking, “What? I have kids, a spouse, a job, church–I don’t have TIME to be lonely.” There’s a difference between being busy and being lonely.

Even when we’re surrounded by people, sometimes we feel alone. (My dad said “lonesome,” as in, “I feel kind of lonesome since ol’ Chopper passed.” Chopper was a mutt who bit everyone she saw, except Dad.)

Humans are innately social animals. If we don’t have a tribe, we try to find one. It’s in our DNA. That’s why we create work families and church families and “families of choice,” the friends we love like kin.

Here’s the thing: Even when you know lots of people and have amazing friends, sometimes you feel lonely. That doesn’t mean you’re weird, or a loser. (You’re not going to die alone, so stop wondering how long it would be before your cat eats you.)

An example: For whatever reason, Sunday afternoons make me ache. After a sinful breakfast followed by church, I usually hang out in our home office. Widdle Baby is in the den, less than 15 feet away, watching the Hallmark Channel. (He loves wholesome love stories.)

He’s right there, within whooping distance–we don’t yell, we whoop, and it’s a long story—but sometimes just just the way the afternoon sun slants through the windows makes me feel so alone I have to get up and leave the room.

Does that make me a loser? As reporter Billy Baker pointed out in an article for Boston Globe Magazine: “People are comfortable saying they’re depressed. But they’re not comfortable saying they’re lonely, because then you’re the kid sitting alone in the cafeteria.”

Back to Sundays: I can always wander into the den and ask Widdle,“Whatcha doing?” Mostly I don’t, because A) it’s rude to interrupt someone watching a wholesome love story, and B) as much as he loves me, it’s not his job to figure out why I feel lonely. (I’ve learned that planting flowers and eating peanut butter helps.)

If you have times when you feel lonely or lonesome, ironically, you’re not alone. Social scientists—heck, even the Surgeon General—say that social isolation has become as much a public health issue as obesity and smoking.

Most of us need emotional connections to be healthy: Study after study shows that isolation makes us more prone to stress and sickness.

It’s okay to feel lonely, but you need to do something about it before it becomes a lifestyle.

Widdle, for example, sees his guy friends every Friday night at the river. Once a month he goes to a men’s group, where one person cooks and the others make fun of it. (Not really—they’re all pretty amazing chefs.)

Again: If you’re lonely, it doesn’t make you a loser. It makes you human. So reach out. Heck, you can email me if you get really hard up. Consider it a standing invitation.

Julie R. Smith, who used to be a loner, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.