Band presents annual awards | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 26, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Over 500 band parents, friends and family attended the 32nd annual Band of Blue Awards Program, Thursday May 18th at the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Band Director Tom Finigan, Associate Director Nick Infinger and Assistant Directors Cathy Meshach and Gary Stroupe with William Thomas, guard instructor, presented awards to band members. Seniors presented a skit and gifts to their directors. Several parents and community and school leaders were recognized with appreciation plaques.
Twenty-five senior band members were recognized and presented plaques, and seventy-four rookie band members were recognized
Forty band members earned a letter for the first time and fifty-four Students lettered for a 2nd, 3rd or 4th time.
2016 Band Captains were Breana Mitchell and Maverick Sineath.
2016 Color Guard Captains were Lauren Arabis, Brooke Hudson, Katie Hudson and April Wright.
2016 Percussion Officers: Jordan Holmes, Curtis Nesmith and Justin Pinckney.
2016 Woodwind Officers: Ashley Hooks, Amare Gethers, Shaqusha Parker, Kandis Ferguson, Cody Dalton, Sydney Wolfe, Maria Manaeva and Taylor Fussell
2016 Brass Officer: Matthew Thurston, Alex Wallace, Jazmine Salley
2016 Equipment Quarter Masters: Holden Duffie, Matthew Thurston, Maverick Sineath, Hannah Gamble, Hunter Moss, Alex Wallace, Jim Bunton, Justin Parker, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Jameel Drayton, Devin Crosby, Anthony Crimely, Jim Bunton, Joel Crosby
Drum Majors for 2016 were Miriam Yale, Cassie Headden and Holden Duffie. Drum Majors for 2017 will be Miriam Yale, Hunter Pinckney and Megan Newton
2016 Region Band Members
Sydney Howard; William Finigan; Shaleeiha Funn; Anthony Crimely; Maria Manaeva; Logan Bailey; Kevin Morales; Deondre Way; Cody Dalton; Michael Bennett; Shakayla Gill
Most Outstanding Junior Band Member
Sydney Howard
Most Improved 8th Grade Cadet Guard
Lindsey Barnes
Most Outstanding 8th Grade Cadet Guard
Emma Nesmith
8th Grade Band of Blue Marchers
Chandler Ballew; Savvanah Bongiorno; Ahjahea CochranGarret Craven; Julia Durr; Noah Feather; Nate Green; Austin Hinz; Sydney Howard;Zora Jamison; Jaheim Moore; Christina Morall; George Ritchie; Jacob Thurman; Sarah Velazquez; Bradley Westbury; Emmalie Nesmith
Most Outstanding Color Guard
Dyneira Brown; Guard Slam Award; Kara Wynn; Guard Toss Award ; Makayla Smith
Guard Spin Award
Lexi Lee
Most Improved Brass
Megan Newton
Most Improved Guard
Morgan Dandridge and Elizabeth Lawton
Most Improved Percussion
Ryan Russell
Most Improved Woodwind
Cassidy Carter and Karrington Reed
Most Improved Rookie
Bailey Crosby and Logan Bailey
Most Outstanding Woodwind Award
Maria Manaeva
Most Outstanding Brass Award
Anthony Crimely
Most Outstanding Percussionist
Tre Ferguson
United States Marine Coprs “Semper Fi” Band Award
Shaquasha Parker, Destiny Dobison, Jameel Drayton and Hunter Pinckney
United States Army All American Marching Band Nominees
Cody Dalton, Shakayla Gill, Maria Manaeva, Anthony Crimely, Cassidy Carter
Rookies Of The Year
Shaleisha Funn and William Finigan
Most Outstanding Sophomores
Michaela Bennett and Kevin Morales
Outstanding Juniors
Shakayla Gill and Cody Dalton
William T. Young Jr. True Blue Award
Lauren Arabis, Alex Wallace and Katie Hudson
Directors Award For Excellence
Breana Mitchell and Brooke Hudson
John Philip Sousa Award
Holden Duffie and Cassie Headden
