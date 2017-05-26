Band presents annual awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:46 pm

Over 500 band parents, friends and family attended the 32nd annual Band of Blue Awards Program, Thursday May 18th at the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Band Director Tom Finigan, Associate Director Nick Infinger and Assistant Directors Cathy Meshach and Gary Stroupe with William Thomas, guard instructor, presented awards to band members. Seniors presented a skit and gifts to their directors. Several parents and community and school leaders were recognized with appreciation plaques.

Twenty-five senior band members were recognized and presented plaques, and seventy-four rookie band members were recognized

Forty band members earned a letter for the first time and fifty-four Students lettered for a 2nd, 3rd or 4th time.

2016 Band Captains were Breana Mitchell and Maverick Sineath.

2016 Color Guard Captains were Lauren Arabis, Brooke Hudson, Katie Hudson and April Wright.

2016 Percussion Officers: Jordan Holmes, Curtis Nesmith and Justin Pinckney.

2016 Woodwind Officers: Ashley Hooks, Amare Gethers, Shaqusha Parker, Kandis Ferguson, Cody Dalton, Sydney Wolfe, Maria Manaeva and Taylor Fussell

2016 Brass Officer: Matthew Thurston, Alex Wallace, Jazmine Salley

2016 Equipment Quarter Masters: Holden Duffie, Matthew Thurston, Maverick Sineath, Hannah Gamble, Hunter Moss, Alex Wallace, Jim Bunton, Justin Parker, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Jameel Drayton, Devin Crosby, Anthony Crimely, Jim Bunton, Joel Crosby

Drum Majors for 2016 were Miriam Yale, Cassie Headden and Holden Duffie. Drum Majors for 2017 will be Miriam Yale, Hunter Pinckney and Megan Newton

2016 Region Band Members

Sydney Howard; William Finigan; Shaleeiha Funn; Anthony Crimely; Maria Manaeva; Logan Bailey; Kevin Morales; Deondre Way; Cody Dalton; Michael Bennett; Shakayla Gill

Most Outstanding Junior Band Member

Sydney Howard

Most Improved 8th Grade Cadet Guard

Lindsey Barnes

Most Outstanding 8th Grade Cadet Guard

Emma Nesmith

8th Grade Band of Blue Marchers

Chandler Ballew; Savvanah Bongiorno; Ahjahea CochranGarret Craven; Julia Durr; Noah Feather; Nate Green; Austin Hinz; Sydney Howard;Zora Jamison; Jaheim Moore; Christina Morall; George Ritchie; Jacob Thurman; Sarah Velazquez; Bradley Westbury; Emmalie Nesmith

Most Outstanding Color Guard

Dyneira Brown; Guard Slam Award; Kara Wynn; Guard Toss Award ; Makayla Smith

Guard Spin Award

Lexi Lee

Most Improved Brass

Megan Newton

Most Improved Guard

Morgan Dandridge and Elizabeth Lawton

Most Improved Percussion

Ryan Russell

Most Improved Woodwind

Cassidy Carter and Karrington Reed

Most Improved Rookie

Bailey Crosby and Logan Bailey

Most Outstanding Woodwind Award

Maria Manaeva

Most Outstanding Brass Award

Anthony Crimely

Most Outstanding Percussionist

Tre Ferguson

United States Marine Coprs “Semper Fi” Band Award

Shaquasha Parker, Destiny Dobison, Jameel Drayton and Hunter Pinckney

United States Army All American Marching Band Nominees

Cody Dalton, Shakayla Gill, Maria Manaeva, Anthony Crimely, Cassidy Carter

Rookies Of The Year

Shaleisha Funn and William Finigan

Most Outstanding Sophomores

Michaela Bennett and Kevin Morales

Outstanding Juniors

Shakayla Gill and Cody Dalton

William T. Young Jr. True Blue Award

Lauren Arabis, Alex Wallace and Katie Hudson

Directors Award For Excellence

Breana Mitchell and Brooke Hudson

John Philip Sousa Award

Holden Duffie and Cassie Headden