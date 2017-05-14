Appreciate your mother while you still can | Faith | The Press and Standard

May 11, 2017

It has been said that being a mother is a blessing, a gift, a relationship that never ends and a love that never dies. What a powerful description of a mother! How many times has your mother done so many wonderful things for you and you failed to tell or show her thanks?

Have you ever promised that you were going to visit your mother, and that promise dragged to fruition? Do you continually disrespect your mother? Have you shown ungratefulness by expecting her to continue to do things that she is unable to do? Have you repeatedly forgotten to do something extra special for her birthday, Christmas, or even Mother’s Day?

What a real mother does for her children cannot be measured, counted, or repaid, but it certainly can be appreciated. Mothers don’t do things for their children, expecting anything in return, but they deserve to be shown appreciation.

Proverbs 31:28-30 affirms, “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”

Therefore, give your mother “her flowers” while she lives; when she has made that transition to eternal rest, there is nothing else that you will be able to do for her. In other words, she cannot “smell the flowers” that you bring — all the praises that you shower down upon her in the presence of the living.

Some of you no longer have or never had your biological mothers with you, so there have been those who have stepped in and have become mother figures for you. They deserve to be appreciated as well, because their reaching out to you is a selfless act of love that you would not have had otherwise.

Some of you, whether you are younger or older, have a tendency to say unpleasant things such as, “She’s not my mother,” or “I don’t have to listen to her.”

If you stop and smell the coffee just a little, you will realize this point: She’s the closest thing you have to a mother, so respect and appreciate her and be “K-I-M”; keep it moving! We know that some of these situations are not always healthy, but many of them are. Seek help and pray about the situation. Rebelling or spilling hateful rhetoric won’t fix the issue. Just remember that God always has “a ram in the bush.”

On this Mother’s Day, which should be each and every day, focus on the fond memories if your mother is no longer here.

If she is still here, as you show her some love and appreciation, meditate on the beautiful lyrics of this song, “What a Friend We Have in Mother.” It can be sung to the tune of the old familiar hymn, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

What a friend we have in mother

Who will all our secrets share

We should never keep things from her

Tell her all and she’ll be there.

Oh what tender love she gives us

When in sorrow or despair.

Tell her gently, whisper softly

She will listen, she’ll be there.

Day by day as she grows older

She’s the nation’s shining sun.

Don’t forget the prayers she taught you

You will need them where you are.

Though her hair has turned to silver

Send her flowers sweet and fine.

Drop a card or send a letter

She’ll be waiting she’ll be there.

When her eyes are closed to slumber

Gently kiss her icy brow.

Fold her hands upon her bosom

She will rest in Heaven now.

When your days are dark and dreary

And your cross is hard to bear

Do not let your memory fail you

Think of mother she’ll be there.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and the mothers-to-be!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)