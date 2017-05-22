Angela Christina Powell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 10:32 am

ANGELA CHRISTINA POWELL

Care of Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation

Angela Christina Powell, 39, of Walterboro, S.C. passed away May 7, 2017. She was born on September 5, 1977 in Columbia, S.C. to Johnny and Mary (Gore ) Powell .

In addition to her parents, Angela is survived by her children, Adrian Moyer, Aiden Powell, and Alena Powell; brother, John Powell, Jr.; and sister, Brandy Powell.

The family will receive friends at 242 Tram Rd. on Saturday, May 13th, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00p.m.

Thank you for your support.

Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 5-11-17