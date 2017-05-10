American Legion Baseball to hold local tryouts

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

American Legion Baseball will be coming be making a comeback in Colleton County this summer with plans forming for at least one, but possibly two or more teams. Tryouts will be held Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at Colleton County High School.

For the Legion team, to be eligible, players must not 20 this year, or 19 if they have already completed a year of college. For the Junior Legion team, players must not turn 18 this year and must be born before January 1, 2005 to participate.

Players in surrounding areas such as Summerville, St. George and Branchville are eligible for tryouts if they live closer to the Colleton County post than any other area post.

The local team will be competing against teams from Beaufort, Orangeburg, Hampton/Barnwell and a Charleston area team.

Since its beginning in 1925, thousands of baseball players have enjoyed the competition in The American Legion program. In recent seasons, The American Legion sponsored 4,500 baseball teams, with 95,000 players and 15,000 coaches. The American Legion National Americanism Commission annually awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving players. More than 70 percent of college players have experience in Legion baseball – which serves as a ripe training ground for future college and professional players.

The American Legion baseball program provides young players a thorough understanding of sportsmanship, teamwork, and good citizenship – valued traits for America’s future leaders.

For more information, contact Larry Penfield at 843-599-9392.