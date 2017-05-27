About People | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:37 pm

Bowers graduates from TCL

Anita Bowers graduated in May from the Technical College of the Lowcountry with an associate degree in administrative office technology, diploma of administration.

She received her certificate as an office assistant in 2016 and became a certified nursing assistant in 2006 through Colleton County Adult Education in Walterboro.

A 1996 graduate of Ruffin High School, she worked as a certified medical technician at Blooms at Belfair in Bluffton.

She plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.

Hamilton receives awards at The Citadel

Joshua Hamilton of Cottageville received the General Westmoreland Award at The Citadel on March 23. The award is presented to an Airborne-qualified cadet by the 82nd Airborne Division, Low Country Airborne Chapter. Over 100 cadets were honored during the ceremony.

He was also one of nearly 100 Citadel cadets and students named to the 2016-2017 Who’s Who list for students demonstrating academic and military excellence.

He was also awarded the Gen. George C. Marshall Award, presented to a top graduating senior in the cadet battalion being commissioned into the Army. Candidates must have completed the leadership development and assessment course and demonstrated the leadership and scholastic qualities that epitomize the career of Gen. Marshall.

Hamilton was among 93 graduates who received his commission in the Army as an officer.

Nolte named certified financial planner

Jim Nolte of Edward Jones financial services in Walterboro has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP.

Nolte successfully completed the CFP Board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

Those certified must agree to meet ongoing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Practice Standards.

Students graduate Coastal Carolina

The following students were among and estimated 1,145 candidates for graduation at Coastal Carolina University in Conway on May 5-6:

• Terranda Green of Smoaks, B.A. in sociology;

• Brittany Griffin of Walterboro, B.S. in psychology, magna cum laude.

Howell graduates from USC Beaufort

Kayla Liane Howell graduated Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina Beaufort on Friday April 28 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

She is the daughter of Gary and Tiwana Howell of Round O, and the granddaughter of Sandy Craven of Walterboro and Jeff Howell and the late Carolyn Howell of Round O.