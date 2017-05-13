A poem for mothers everywhere | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 8:54 am

When Islandton native Mary Barnes Knox, now of Dallas, Texas, read the poem below, she immediately thought of her mother, Margie Barnes. Mrs. Barnes, at 93, still plants her garden with her 50+-year-old Cub tractor.

“As you can imagine being so far from my parents is so hard, especially around special days like Mother’s Day. She has instilled me and my siblings — Ann, Oliver and John — a true love of gardening. In honor of our mother, Margie Barnes, and all moms, please share this very special poem,” Knox said.

Mother’s Garden

My mother kept a garden,

a garden of the heart,

She planted all the good things

that gave my life it’s start.

She turned me to the sunshine

and encouraged me to dream,

Fostering and nurturing

the seeds of self-esteem…

And when the winds and rain came,

she protected me enough —

But not too much because she knew

I’d need to stand up strong and tough.

Her constant good example

always taught me right from wrong —

Markers for my pathway

that will last a lifetime long.

I am my Mother’s garden.

I am her legacy —

And I hope today she feels the love

reflected back from me.

-— Author unknown