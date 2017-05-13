A poem for mothers everywhere | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 13, 2017 5:00 pm
When Islandton native Mary Barnes Knox, now of Dallas, Texas, read the poem below, she immediately thought of her mother, Margie Barnes. Mrs. Barnes, at 93, still plants her garden with her 50+-year-old Cub tractor.
“As you can imagine being so far from my parents is so hard, especially around special days like Mother’s Day. She has instilled me and my siblings — Ann, Oliver and John — a true love of gardening. In honor of our mother, Margie Barnes, and all moms, please share this very special poem,” Knox said.
Mother’s Garden
My mother kept a garden,
a garden of the heart,
She planted all the good things
that gave my life it’s start.
She turned me to the sunshine
and encouraged me to dream,
Fostering and nurturing
the seeds of self-esteem…
And when the winds and rain came,
she protected me enough —
But not too much because she knew
I’d need to stand up strong and tough.
Her constant good example
always taught me right from wrong —
Markers for my pathway
that will last a lifetime long.
I am my Mother’s garden.
I am her legacy —
And I hope today she feels the love
reflected back from me.
-— Author unknown
