Albert E. “Bud” Snyder | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

ALBERT E. “BUD” SNYDER

EUTAWVILLE-Bud, son of Albert Emerson Snyder and Christina Little Snyder, was born July 29, 1925 in Dushore, PA.

Bud enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and after the war graduated from Penn State in 1951 with BS degrees in Education and Entomology. He devoted his career to the pest control industry.

From 1952 until 1975, Bud worked for Truly Nolen Pest Control, Orkin Exterminators, and Terminix. He created the industry’s first formal training programs; first at Orkin and later at Terminix. In 1976, wanting to leverage his knowledge and experience, Bud and Lil purchased Palmetto Exterminators in Walterboro, SC. They operated the business until 1999, when they retired. Bud was a two term president of the SC Pest Control Association in 1989 and 1990. Bud was inducted into the SC Pest Control Hall of Fame in 1992.

In retirement, Bud enjoyed traveling with Lil, fishing, rock collecting, wine making, woodworking, and hunting. He spent many years rebuilding his family’s ancestral farm, Spring Valley, in Forksville, PA. It was his true passion and a labor of love.

Bud is survived by his wife, Lillian “Lil” Snyder of the home; sons, Bruce (Nan Gelhard) Snyder of Akron, OH, Barry (Barbara) Snyder of Birdsboro, PA, Brett (Susan) Snyder of Gap, PA, Lance (Tara) Snyder of Charleston, and Bert (Katherine) Snyder of Hollywood, SC; sister, Gay Richards of Alburtis, PA; and grandchildren John Albert, Christina, Hudson, Carly, Braxton, Brent, and Asa and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Snyder, and his sister, Jeanne Steward.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Holly Hill United Methodist Church, with Rev. Cooper Stonestreet officiating. Burial will be private in Charleston. The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, May 3 at Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

Memorials may be made to Holly Hill United Methodist Church, PO Box 398, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

